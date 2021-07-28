Falkirk ‘disappointed’ after request to postpone Cove Rangers match rejected

Falkirk have expressed their disappointment that a request to postpone Saturday’s League One opener against Cove Rangers has been turned down.

The Bairns are due to travel to Balmoral Stadium for their League One curtain-raiser but their preparations have been hindered by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Five members of the squad tested positive for the virus during routine testing with an additional nine players identified as close contacts.

The Bairns have released a statement saying they are being forced to play the match against Cove “under duress” and believe the decision to reject the request is risking the well-being of their players.

The statement read: “A total of 14 players have been unavailable to take part in any training or match preparation for the past week.

“Nine of those players are able to exit the mandatory period of self-isolation at 12:01am on Friday morning, just over 24 hours before our fixture with Cove Rangers.

“The five remaining players can emerge from isolation at 12:01am on Saturday morning, a mere 15 hours before kick-off (these players are subject to a longer period of rehabilitation in accordance with agreed protocols).

“We have been engaged in dialogue with the SPFL for the past week to request a postponement for Saturday’s fixture given the difficult circumstances and on the grounds of player welfare.

“As a club, we find it unacceptable that the SPFL expect our players, who will have been isolating for ten days with limited opportunity for exercise or match preparation, to engage in a competitive fixture at such short notice. This pays no respect to either the physical or mental condition of our players.”

It added: “Our request for a postponement has been rejected by the SPFL, despite the serious medical and welfare evidence which we have provided to them.

“We have also highlighted several examples of precedent where fixtures have been postponed.

“Our players have also made representations and sought advice from PFA Scotland to endorse our case for a postponement of the fixture.

“Our measured requests, accompanied by evidence and suitable alternative dates for the fixture to be played, have been met with the threat of disciplinary action from the SPFL.

“Needless to say, we remain disappointed by the approach adopted by the SPFL and should we be forced to play Saturday’s fixture it will be under duress and an action that we believe risks the health and wellbeing of our players and does nothing to enhance the credibility of the league or the decision making process of the SPFL.

“We have asked for the matter to be referred as a matter of urgency to the SPFL board, which unfortunately does not meet again until tomorrow (Thursday).

“Until the board deliberates we cannot provide supporters with a concrete answer on whether Saturday’s fixture will go ahead.

“We apologise that you as supporters are still without clarity but we hope the aforementioned demonstrates that we have been pushing for clarification on this matter for the past week and that our priority remains the health and wellbeing of our staff and players.”