Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Fyvie signs for Cove

Cove Rangers have announced the signing of former Aberdeen midfielder Fraser Fyvie on a short-term deal.

The 26-year-old goes into Cove’s squad to play Cowdenbeath at the Balmoral Stadium this afternoon.

Fyvie, an FA cup winner with Wigan and Scottish Cup winner with Hibs, had been without a club after leaving Dundee United.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “Fraser is a quality player with vast experience and his arrival gives everyone at the club a massive boost.

“I know Fraser well from our time together at Aberdeen and he’s still well capable of playing in the Premier League, so I appreciate him agreeing to play in League Two with us.

“The next six months will give Fraser the opportunity to start enjoying his football again and will definitely aid us as we attempt to establish Cove Rangers in the SPFL.”