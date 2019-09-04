European adventure with Aberdeen prepares Cove’s Ross for cup trip to Connah’s Quay

Scott Ross was on the bench for Aberdeen in Europe – but the Cove Rangers defender says a game outside Scotland will be a new experience for some of his team-mates.

Paul Hartley’s men travel to face Connah’s Quay Nomads in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup this weekend.

Scott, who will leave with the squad for north Wales on the team bus on Friday, is looking forward to a match outwith the norm.

He said: “I’ve been away previously with Aberdeen, so it’s not too different from things I’ve experienced before.

“But some of the boys haven’t been outside of Scotland to play a game of football.

“I was on the bench when Aberdeen played Sigma Olomouc

“And I’ve been away to pre-season tournaments in London and stuff when I was younger.

“I think I went to Wales on holiday as a young boy, but I can’t really remember it.”

The 2009 away Europa League third qualifying round clash with Czech side Sigma ended 3-0, resulting in a humiliating 8-1 aggregate loss for Mark McGhee’s Aberdeen.

However, Ross – who like a lot of his team-mates has had to take time off work to travel with League Two leaders Cove to Connah’s Quay – hopes the promoted Highland champions can compete with the side which knocked Kilmarnock out of Europa League qualifying.

Like Cove, Nomads have also started their Welsh Premier League campaign undefeated, recording a win and three draws.

Ross said: “It’s a strange game for us travelling all the way down to Wales on Friday.

“It’s different for the boys, but it’s something we need to look forward to, enjoy and get a positive result from.

“My work’s fine with stuff like this. They understand football’s a short career and want me to enjoy it as much as I can for now.

“I’m at Hydrasun just now in internal sales.

“Personally I don’t know a lot (about Nomads) yet, but I know the manager and that will have done their homework.

“They’ll be drilling us tomorrow with what to expect, so we’ll be well prepared.”

Ross, 28, has praised the Cove hierarchy for allowing the team to not only travel down on Friday, but also to stay over in Wales on Saturday night.

He said: “I think it’s brilliant from Cove how they look after us. They make sure we’re well prepared for every game, home and away.

“We’re staying down on Friday night and I think we’re staying Saturday to gel as a team.

“We’re a close-knit bunch anyway, but we’ll stay and go out for a meal.”

Daniel Park will not be on the bus as he left for former Highland rivals Formartine United on Friday, while Darryn Kelly could also have left by then after asking to be transfer-listed.

Ross is sad members of Cove’s SPFL history-making squad under John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson are leaving, but understands their choices.

He said: “I’m gutted they’re going, but they’re obviously going to develop their own careers.”