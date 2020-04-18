Double the success for United’s Glass

Declan Glass is thrilled to have played a part in Cove Rangers’ title success as he celebrates two league triumphs.

The Dundee United midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan with the Aberdeen outfit before returning to Tannadice in January.

With a resolution being passed earlier this week to end the Championship, League One and League Two campaigns, it means Glass has a played a part in two title successes.

The 19-year-old helped Cove win League Two and United the Championship.

He said: “I’d like to say a massive thanks to everyone at Cove. It means so much to me because Cove is a really special club and everybody there was great with me, from the gaffer to the kitman.

“The chairman, the board everyone was great and it’s a special club with great people.

“It’s really special for me to help Cove win the title in their first season in the SPFL.

“There’s no doubt Cove went above and beyond what I expected both on and off the pitch.

“I remember my first game up at Inverness in the Betfred Cup and I hadn’t met any of the lads, but the gaffer had told me we had a decent squad.

“Then we went up to Inverness (Caley Thistle) and lost 3-2 but it could so easily have been a different story if Mitch Megginson hadn’t been sent off and we’d taken a couple of our chances.

“From the first game I noticed right away that it was a very good squad and a very good club that would be up there.

“Then on the first day we hammered Edinburgh City (5-0) and I think that probably gave us the confidence for the rest of the season.”

Glass bagged seven goals in 21 appearances for Cove and says working under Paul Hartley improved him as a player. He added: “Playing for Cove brought me on massively and the gaffer and his assistant Gordon Young were great with me.

“They gave me lots of advice and were always telling me to take the ball and make things happen.

“I learned a lot from working under those two, they brought me on loads.”

Glass expects Cove to enjoy another good season in League One next term.

With the squad at Hartley’s disposal Glass wouldn’t be surprised to see them challenging at the top end of Scotland’s third tier.

He said: “I’d expect Cove to be there or thereabouts in League One next season.

“The goal at the start of this season was to just to stay in League Two so to win the league was really special.

“I’d expect Cove to have a really good season next year with the management and players they have. I think they’ll be up there.”

The circumstances in which these league titles have been won may be strange, but Glass says both the Tangerines and Cove deserved to be crowned champions as they held 14 and 13 point leads respectively.

He said: “It’s strange circumstances to win titles this way really.

“But I definitely feel both titles were deserved because both clubs have had great seasons and have led from day one.

“I’m pleased with the part I played in Cove’s title – maybe I didn’t do much in Dundee United’s.

“Perhaps I’m being a bit cheeky to claim both, but it’s been a brilliant season for both and the titles were thoroughly deserved.”