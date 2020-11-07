Daniel Higgins set to miss next three weeks as Cove Rangers defender ruled out with hamstring injury

Cove Rangers will be without defender Daniel Higgins for at least three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The former Dundee and Kilmarnock man limped off towards the end of the 1-0 win over Partick Thistle last weekend.

There is some positive news, however, with Fraser Fyvie stepping up his return from a knee injury which has kept him out since pre-season.

Manager Paul Hartley said: “It’s not as bad as we first thought. It’s maybe three-to-four weeks. He’s feeling a lot better. It’s not as bad as he was last time when he was out for about seven weeks.

“Fraser did a bit on Thursday night in with the team, so hopefully he’ll join in next Thursday for a full session.”

The League One leaders take on Forfar Athletic today at the Balmoral Stadium, looking to extend a 100 per cent home record that has seen them win all 16 league games in Aberdeen.

Hartley added: “We can’t afford any slips. We’ve got to keep that home record we’ve achieved. Every game in this league is tough and we always respect the opposition.

“They know how we work, how we train and they’ve got a fantastic

attitude. They’re getting the rewards on a Saturday. You can’t switch it on and off; you’ve got to be at it all the time and our players are at it in training and take it into a game.”