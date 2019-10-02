Cove’s Yule says wary opponents compliment their attacking prowess

Blair Yule believes visiting teams sitting in at the Balmoral Stadium is a compliment to Cove Rangers.

The Granite City side have won their four home League Two fixtures so far this term.

And on all those occasions the Highland League champions have had to work hard to break down the opposition.

Visitors to the Balmoral Stadium are aware of Cove’s attacking prowess.

As a result they have arrived in Aberdeen with a gameplan to be compact in defence and limit the space in which Paul Hartley’s side have to play.

While this may be frustrating to play against, Yule believes it is credit to Cove that teams are setting up in this way against them.

The midfielder, who can also play right-back, said: “I think it is a compliment the way teams try to play against us.

“It showed again on Saturday, we had a lot of the ball.

“Sometimes we had to move it quicker or take our time to pick a pass that would break the lines.

“Teams sitting in is something we have to get used to and it’s something we work on in training, building from the back and playing through the lines.

“Sometimes guys can get frustrated if it’s congested and chances don’t fall to them.

“But the patience will pay off in the end if we stick to what we do.

“Seeing some of our attacks it’s a joy to watch.

“I’m sure it’s the same for Harry Milne on the other flank.

“There are times when the back four can just sit back and know that almost every attack is going to lead to a chance.

“That’s a joy for the rest of us to watch when they’re in full flow.”

In recent weeks Yule has been deployed more at right-back than in midfield.

He is equally capable in either position.

Yule played in defence regularly both at right-back and as sweeper during the 2017-18 season when with Arbroath in League One.

With competition fierce for a place in Cove’s midfield his qualities in defence have been utilised in defence by gaffer Hartley, pictured.

Yule added: “I’m enjoying playing right-back. It took a little bit of time to get used to it again, but I’ve played there before.

“So I’ve slotted in and I’m enjoying it there – it’s good just to be playing.

“The squad the manager has assembled is very good and there’s a lot of competition to play.

“That keeps everyone on their toes and it’s good to have that competition.

“At Arbroath I played a few games at sweeper as well as right-back.

“But I feel comfortable playing at right-back and I’m enjoying playing there just now.”