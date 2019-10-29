Cove will be up for it against Albion Rovers tonight, says injured Strachan

Cove Rangers centre-back Ryan Strachan is hoping to be back training with his team-mates in two weeks.

However, the injured defender knows the Granite City side will be geared up to take all three points against Albion Rovers tonight.

Paul Hartley’s team have had to wait for the Balmoral Stadium meeting because of Albion’s weekend Scottish Cup replay at Fort William, which they won 5-0.

However, the League Two leaders used Saturday for an extra session and Strachan expects them to be ready to avenge a disappointing 4-4 draw at Cliftonhill earlier in the season – after Cove had led 3-1.

He said: “I’ve got another two weeks of a strength and conditioning programme left for my Achilles, so all going well I should be back training in the next two weeks.

“I’m not too sure yet.”

After the start to his campaign was blighted by injury, Strachan’s first appearance in the SPFL for the promoted Highland champions came in Coatbridge – a rare frustration in a stunning start.

He explained: “That’s when I first came in. I missed the Betfred League Cup and then the Edinburgh game, but I came in for Albion, played about six games and have been injured since.

“So it’s not been a great start to the season.

“It’s always a tricky place to go, Coatbridge, and the pitch and facilities aren’t great.

“Albion teams are always well-drilled and make it hard for you.

“But we had a 3-1 lead at half-time and gave it away. We were in a strong position, albeit at the start of the season when players were still trying to find our feet.

“But it’s points we’ve dropped really, but tonight I’m sure the boys will be looking for all three points.”

Still, former Peterhead player Strachan knows Cove will need to earn a victory against Kevin Harper’s team, who are eighth with two wins from nine games.

He said: “They’ve certainly picked up under the new management team. Last season they looked favourites for relegation until they got points due to the ineligibility of a Clyde player.

“They’ll come up with a game plan, make it tricky and be professional.”

Cove’s last outing came on October 19, when they lost 1-0 in their own Scottish Cup second-round tie at Auchinleck Talbot.

Strachan added: “The result didn’t go for us, but we’ll move on.

“We’ve had a good start to the season and the boys are doing well.

“Confidence won’t be affected – Auchinleck is a tough place to go.

“It’s good for the manager to have the team in for training.

“Whenever you lose a game you want to get back on the pitch quick, but the manager’s quite thorough in his training, so has probably enjoyed having that chance.

“They will be prepared professionally as always.”