Cove wary of Junior cup kings Auchinleck

Connor Scully believes Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup opponents Auchinleck Talbot are of SPFL standard.

The Granite City outfit tackle the Junior kings on Saturday in a Scottish Cup rematch.

The pair met in the second round last season with the Ayrshire team winning a replay 2-1 at Beechwood Park following a 1-1 draw at the Balmoral Stadium.

Having watched Auchinleck beat Lowland League high-flyers Kelty Hearts in round one Scully reckons Talbot could hold their own in the Scottish League set-up if they ever stepped up from the Juniors.

As a result the midfielder doesn’t expect an easy encounter at Beechwood Park. But he is hopeful this tie can be the start of another promising run in the competition, similar to the one Cove enjoyed two seasons ago when they reached the fifth round.

Scully said: “I didn’t play in the replay because it was around that time my daughter was due to be born.

“I played in the home game and I felt we were unlucky not to win. They scored late on to make it 1-1.

“The guys who went down last time have spoken about how tight a park it is and they’re a very direct team as well.

“They like to go early to the forwards and I watched them play Kelty Hearts in the last round.

“They were very impressive and they should probably be playing higher than they are. I’m sure they would do a job in League Two or even higher.

“We know what they’re capable of, but it’s great to play them again because it should make for a great tie.

“The Scottish Cup is always a bonus for us to play in. But in our squad you look and we have Fraser Fyvie who knows what it takes to win it.

“We’re hopeful of going on another run, but we have to get the better of a tough opponent first.

“They’ll be really hard to break down and I think the team that takes the chances they get will win the game.”

Cove return to action on Saturday after having had last weekend free.

Paul Hartley’s team have enjoyed a promising first quarter to their maiden League Two campaign, claiming 22 points from nine games to sit top of the pile.

Scully is pleased with the start Cove have made to life in the SPFL, despite a 3-2 loss to Stenhousemuir in their last outing on October 5.

He added: “I think overall we’ve probably picked up more points than we thought we would.

“If we’d been told after nine games we would have picked up 22 points we would have been chuffed.

“If we can do that every quarter we will be there or thereabouts.

“I think everyone has been a credit to themselves in the first quarter, it’s been good. You quickly appreciate that every game is going to be tough.

“Looking at the last game we played Stenhousemuir beat us 3-2.

“They played well and it showed you never get an easy game.

“Stenny hadn’t picked up too many points and we were unbeaten in eight games.

“But they showed they were a great side and did again last week against Waterford (3-2 win in Challenge Cup).”