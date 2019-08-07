Cove too strong for St Johnstone colts in Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup clash

Cove Rangers made it through to the second round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup with a 4-1 win over St Johnstone colts in Perth. Paul Hartley rung the changes from Saturday’s historic League Two debut win over Edinburgh City at the Balmoral Stadium.

At the back, Darryn Kelly, Ryan Strachan and Alan Redford came in, allowing Blair Yule – who featured at right-back against Edinburgh – to return to midfield. Daniel Higgins and Scott Ross also moved to the bench.

Aberdeen loanee Chris Antoniazzi was in action for the Dons colts at Brora, while Declan Glass and Mitch Megginson made way. With Yule higher up the pitch, Dan Park and Jordon Brown also started in attacking positions.

Hartley’s men found themselves down to the home side after two minutes, with a defensive error allowing Jordan NORTHCOTT to slot home.

But Cove were soon piling on the pressure, and Yule had a goal chalked off from Harry Milne’s cross on 11 minutes.

BROWN – who nodded the fifth at the weekend – soon levelled with a header, though.

By 60 minutes, Megginson, Glass and Martin Scott had all come on to freshen the visitors’ attack, something which was to prove critical.

With 12 minutes to play, Dundee United loanee Glass – so impressive in his five appearances since joining Cove – had a shot parried which PARK was able to finish off.

Two minutes later, the Granite City side had a two-goal cushion, with Yule, Scott and MEGGINSON, now on five for the season, all combining to put the result to bed.

SCOTT got in on the act himself on 87 minutes, heading a Connor Scully free-kick past the Saints keeper.