Cove to face Connah’s Quay Nomads in Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup

Cove Rangers have today been drawn against Connah Nomads in the Challenge Cup.

The Aberdeen-based side will travel to Connah’s Quay, in Wales, for the 3rd round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

The tie is set to take place on the weekend of September 7/8.

🏆✈️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 | We will play @the_nomads in the 3rd round of The Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup! More details to follow shortly!#COYC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) August 14, 2019

Cove beat Brora Rangers yesterday to set up the third round clash.

Meanwhile, Highland League side Formartine United will take on Glenavon FC.

They overcome Peterhead 7-6 on penalties to progress.

BREAKING NEWS@FormartineUtd have been drawn at home to play the Northern Ireland Premiership side @Glenavon_FC in the Third Round of the @spfl @tunnocksuk Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup. The tie is likely to be played on Saturday, 7th September 2019 – TBC. More to follow… — Formartine United FC (@FormartineUtd) August 14, 2019

