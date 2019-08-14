Wednesday, August 14th 2019 Show Links
Cove to face Connah's Quay Nomads in Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup

by Callum Main
14/08/2019, 12:46 pm Updated: 14/08/2019, 2:28 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers have today been drawn against Connah Nomads in the Challenge Cup.

The Aberdeen-based side will travel to Connah’s Quay, in Wales, for the 3rd round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

The tie is set to take place on the weekend of September 7/8.

Cove beat Brora Rangers yesterday to set up the third round clash.

Meanwhile, Highland League side Formartine United will take on Glenavon FC.

They overcome Peterhead 7-6 on penalties to progress.

More to follow

