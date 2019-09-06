Cove captain Megginson sees Connah’s Quay clash as ‘a free hit’

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson is happy to have a break from League Two action tomorrow, but he still wants to see his side keep up their winning ways.

The Granite City outfit were due to set off for North Wales today to take on Connah’s Quay Nomads in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup third round.

Paul Hartley’s promoted Highland champions are flying high atop the SPFL fourth tier, undefeated and three points clear after five games.

However, with their success comes a building expectation to reach League One at the first attempt.

Megginson, pictured, is glad of the respite against Connah’s Quay – the side who knocked Premiership Kilmarnock out of Europa League qualifying earlier in the season.

He said: “You can see it as a positive – you’re getting a break from the league.

“It’s a free hit for us, really, we’re probably not expected to go and win down there.

“The pressure comes off from the league.

“On the flip side, we are doing well in the league and you want to keep that momentum going.

“I think we’re professional enough as a team that we can keep ourselves going even if we have a break (from the league) for a week.

“We’ve then got two massive games against Brechin and Elgin.

“Our home form normally takes care of itself but in this league if you can pick up results away from home, it’ll put you in a good place come the end of the season.”

As a youngster at Aberdeen, the striker was well used to trips outside of Scotland for games. He’s looking forward to a first taste of this with Cove, adding: “It’s the first time the club’s been to Wales and played a game there.

“For myself, I’ve never been to Wales so it’s quite interesting to test ourselves against a team who played in Europe.

“They obviously managed to beat Kilmarnock over two legs and it’s going to be a tough test.

“I’ve not been out of Scotland to play often in the past few years. It was predominantly on pre-season trips with Aberdeen, going back a few years.

“I remember being in Germany and Austria for a bit, and then being in the London and Brighton area with (former Dons boss Mark) McGhee.

“Making my debut (for Aberdeen) against Sigma Olomouc in Europe probably stands out the most in terms of an away day.”

Last night, Hartley and his coaching staff briefed the Cove squad on what to expect from fellow part-timers Connah’s Quay. However, Megginson thinks a glance at the Cymru Premier table – where Connah’s Quay are also undefeated, with three draws and a win in four matches – shows that Andy Morrison’s outfit will be difficult opponents.

The 26-year-old said: “You look at their league and if they don’t lose games, similar to ourselves, it’s going to be tough.

“If you don’t lose games, then you don’t lose a lot of goals.

“We’re going down to try to get a positive result. It’s all set up to be a good game.”