Cove Rangers still looking for ammo to help attack

Paul Hartley is still keen to strengthen Cove Rangers’ attacking options.

The League Two manager of the month for January has already added Rory McAllister this window but wants to boost his ranks further for the remainder of the campaign.

Captain and leading scorer Mitch Megginson, pictured, who completed an awards double by winning player of the month, spearheads Cove’s attack, while they also have experienced forward Martin Scott on their books.

They were linked this week with Annan Athletic winger Broque Watson. It is understood talks have taken place between the clubs and a deal may be struck to bring the 20-year-old to the Granite City before the transfer window closes at midnight.

Hartley also has scope to use two remaining loan deals in the coming weeks after the window closes.

He said: “It’s been a good window so far but we want to add to that if we can. We’ve still got a bit of time in February to do that.

“I still think we need one, possibly two, in the attacking area to keep us really strong. But it’s easier said than done, finding a player that fits in with the way we play.

“It’s very difficult to recruit in January, especially in the attacking third.

“We’ll keep working away and if it doesn’t happen, we’ll keep the group that we have.”

Hartley has also spoken to a number of players about extending their stay at the Balmoral Stadium, talks which have now been left to director of football John Sheran and chairman Keith Moorhouse.

Cove head to Cliftonhill tomorrow to take on Albion Rovers, who they drew 4-4 with at the start of the season in their first away game in the SPFL. Midfielder Fraser Fyvie is an injury doubt but otherwise Hartley has a fully-fit squad.

They hold a five-point advantage over nearest challengers Edinburgh City, who visit the Granite City next month. Hartley has had little issue keeping his players’ feet on the ground, despite their fortunes improving continually over the last 18 months.

He added: “It’s been fairly straightforward. We never get too carried away or too down. We’ve got to keep focused all the time – football can change within a matter of weeks and the main focus is Albion Rovers this weekend.

“It (the Edinburgh game) is still a few weeks away and we’re not looking that far ahead. We just need to look at Saturday’s game.”

Albion Rovers sit third-bottom of League Two, without a win in their last three games and five points clear of bottom club Brechin.

They lost 3-0 at the Balmoral in October and in their previous meeting in Coatbridge, Rovers came from 3-1 down to lead 4-3 before Megginson’s late equaliser.

Hartley said: “We had a great start to that game and looked comfortable. We know we’re going down to a tough venue.”