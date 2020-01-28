Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still thinks attack can be strengthened for League Two push

Cove Rangers have scored 57 goals in 21 matches in League Two – but manager Paul Hartley still wants to add more firepower to his ranks this week.

Rory McAllister’s arrival earlier this month brought a proven track record of goals at lower league levels, while captain Mitch Megginson netted his 20th of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Annan Athletic.

With Jamie Masson also taking his tally for the campaign so far to 12 at the weekend, the Highland League champions are not short on finishers.

But that will not stop Hartley from trying to bring in more attackers before the transfer window closes on Friday.

He said: “I’ve got two loans left which we can possibly use and we would like to do more business.

“We have to be strong between now and the end of the season and we’ll be targeting the front areas. We would like a wee bit more in the final third.”

Cove remain five points clear at the top of the table in their debut season in the SPFL thanks to their weekend win against Annan.

Cove scored twice and hit the woodwork twice, but it was the sight of another clean sheet being recorded which pleased their boss most.

The league leaders have conceded just four goals at home in 11 league games.

The victory maintained the club’s 100% winning home record in the league, but Hartley believes Saturday’s win was one of the toughest of his side’s remarkable run at Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “It was a good win on Saturday in what was a difficult game for us. Annan made it really tough for us with their organisation.

“They were really deep and compact.

“We controlled the game, it’s another great win and the run at home continues. We’ve won 11 on the bounce in the league, 12 overall, and it’s a great run we’re on.

“We’ve made it a fortress here. We said to the players at this time of the season you just have to find a way to win – and that’s exactly what we did on Saturday.

“They were stuffy and made it difficult for us at times, but we got the goals at the right time.

“The backline has been really good this season and I was pleased to see the boys record another clean sheet.”