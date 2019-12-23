Cove star Megginson makes Hampden history

Mitch Megginson was delighted to become the first Cove Rangers player to score at Hampden Park as they remain top of League Two at Christmas.

The Cove captain netted twice, with Jamie Masson also on target, as the Granite City side overcame a second-half comeback by Queen’s Park to secure a 3-1 victory in Glasgow.

But it’s the 24th minute opener that Megginson treasured most.

The skipper said: “It’s always nice to be the one who helped make a bit of history for the club, especially with my family there to see it.

“It was a great pass through from Fraser (Fyvie) and I did wonder if I might be better to cut the ball back. But the space then opened up so I managed to just squeeze it in.

“It was a great feeling because everyone dreams about scoring at Hampden at some stage of their career.”

Masson made it 2-0 just two minutes later, from a move in which Megginson could have had a penalty in the build-up.

Megginson added: “The referee said he chose to play advantage instead of giving a penalty, so well done to him for that.

“He did his job well. Queen’s Park changed their shape and made more of a game of it in the second half.

“They got a goal to put us under pressure but we stood up to that when we needed to and I feel we had earned the chance to get the third near the end.

“It’s nice to be able to say I have now scored at both ends of Hampden.

“But we aren’t getting carried away because there is a long way to go and Edinburgh City are right on our tails.”

Queen’s Park were unhappy that Cove midfielder Fyvie received only a booking for a late foul on Calvin McGrory, when it was 2-1 after Salim Kouider-Aissa had pulled a goal back for the home side early in the second half.

Megginson’s stoppage-time second sealed the points for Cove and manager Paul Hartley felt they deserved them.

He said: “In my eyes it was a good foul (from Fyvie) because they were threatening to break on us. It could have gone either way, so I can understand the opposition being upset. But the result was the right one.

“We played some terrific stuff in the first half then had to defend well in the second so it was a great team performance and a great three points for us.”