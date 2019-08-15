Cove skipper made up with Challenge Cup draw

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson is savouring their draw against Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

Paul Hartley’s SPFL newcomers fought their way past old Highland League rivals Brora Rangers in the second round on Tuesday night.

Their reward is an away tie against Connah’s Quay, who knocked Premiership Kilmarnock out of Europa League qualifying this season.

Megginson said: “It takes a minute to sink in who they are, then it comes back that they’ve beat Kilmarnock in the Europa League and had a bit of a European campaign.

“We’re going to be up against a team like that, which is excellent for the club. In terms of disrupting the season, because it falls on a Saturday now, it’s just another weekend game with a wee bit more travel.

“It’s something to look forward to. It takes your mind off of the league and it’s something you can enjoy.”

Cove went a goal down at Dudgeon Park and Megginson belives they’ve now got their reward for showing the grit to win 2-1 and progress.

He added: “We were pretty comfortable, then lost the goal we thought we shouldn’t have lost, but it’s about the reaction.

“We got two goals and saw the game out.

“It’s a Tuesday night up at Brora and could easily have gone the other way.

“This is the reward for going up there and getting the win.”

Cove will travel to Connah’s Quay on the weekend of September 7/8.

Meanwhile, Cove defender Grant Campbell has retired aged 29.

After two operations to repair a cruciate ligament injury Campbell was loaned to Huntly last month to regain fitness, but has decided to call time on his career.