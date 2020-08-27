Cove sign former Motherwell left-back Adam Livingstone

Cove Rangers have signed 22-year-old left-back Adam Livingstone on a two-year deal following his departure from Motherwell.

The Balmoral Stadium outfit’s second signing of the summer, after striker Leighton McIntosh, Livingstone has played for the Steelmen’s first-team, as well as turning out for East Fife, Clyde and Morton during loan spells.

Cove boss Paul Hartley, who also has Harry Milne at left-back, told the Cove website: “It’s great to have increased the competition for places in an area of the squad that we were already very strong.

“Adam is a very talented player with good experience of playing at Premiership, Championship and League One level, which was a big attraction to us.

“(Assistant) Gordon (Young) obviously knows him well from their time together at Fir Park, which will help Adam settle in quickly.

“We are all really looking forward to working with him and are confident Adam will do well for us in the coming season.”