Cove sign ex-Watford defender

by Ryan Cryle
12/12/2019, 3:46 pm
Cove manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers have signed former Watford defender Tom Leighton.

Leighton, 19, who is also a Northern Ireland youth international, has signed until the end of the season.

Assistant boss Gordon Young coached Leighton at Motherwell when he was in the Fir Park academy.

Cove manager Paul Hartley said: “Celtic and Aberdeen had looked at Tom since he came back to Scotland, so we are delighted he has agreed to join us.

“He’s a very promising young player who needs a chance to get on in the game and we are happy to give Tom that opportunity.

“Gordon rates him very highly and managed to persuade Tom to come and train with us over the last couple of weeks.

“He has really impressed with his pace, use of the ball and reading of the game.

“We are confident he can do well for us.”

