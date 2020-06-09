Willie Miller: Cove Rangers have shown their vision with Paul Hartley’s extended contract

Paul Hartley and his management team have committed to Cove Rangers until 2025 by agreeing new contracts.

It’s a very positive step to make that gesture of extending the deals when they were still under contract for another two years.

It shows they are happy with how the team have performed and happy with the success the management have had in a short space of time.

Elsewhere in the north-east, Peterhead manager Jim McInally and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes are the two longest-serving managers in Scotland and both clubs have had stability and success over these periods.

If Hartley, his assistant Gordon Young and fitness coach Tam Ritchie are around for the next five years, Cove will be hoping to enjoy more success while also having stability.

Football has become a cut-throat business and managers often only get short spells in charge of clubs.

But this is an impressive gesture from Cove who have a long-term plan in place.

Let’s hope with Hartley at the helm they can continue to enjoy more success in the coming years.