Cove Rangers unveil new home kit

League Two champions Cove Rangers have this morning launched their home kit for the 2020/21 season.

The blue Adidas kit – which features faint horizontal stripes, with the white three stripes travelling from the underarm down the sides – was unveiled on the club’s social media channels.

🆕 Cove Rangers FC are delighted to reveal the new 2020/21 home kit Pre-order yours now ➡️ https://t.co/DPcrOBZfjB#COYC pic.twitter.com/Y53xZ4k8Jp — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) June 2, 2020

Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse said: “I’m delighted with the choice made by the people involved in the selection. It’s one of the latest Adidas designs and we are thankful again to Greaves for their work on it.

“We’ve had a number of requests on how supporters can help the club during this difficult period. It’s been brilliant to see how many of our loyal fan base have come forward looking to do their bit and by pre-ordering is just one of the ways they can help.

“I am looking forward to seeing the team running out, when safe to do so, wearing what I believe is up there with one of our best home kits in recent years.”