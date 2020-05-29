Cove Rangers trio sign new deals

Cove Rangers trio Fraser Fyvie, Jamie Masson and Daniel Higgins have agreed new contracts.

Former Aberdeen midfielders Masson and Fyvie – who also won the FA Cup with Wigan and Scottish Cup with Hibs, as well as ex-Celtic, Dundee and Kilmarnock defender Higgins will now remain at the Balmoral Stadium next season.

Boss Paul Hartley, who led Cove to the League Two title in their first SPFL season, said: “We are delighted that all three have agreed to remain with us.

“They played key parts in helping us win League Two last season and the news they have chosen to extend their stay will give everyone at the club a huge lift.

“We now have all of our regulars from the last campaign secured on long-term contracts, which is something we were determined to do.

“They earned the opportunity to see if they can help us continue to progress at the next level, although we will obviously be hoping to strengthen the squad further as well to ensure we are in the best shape possible when we can finally return to playing football.”

Masson netted 15 goals in 34 appearances last term from the wing and the news a player of Fyvie’s experience will be staying on will be huge boost to Cove fans.