Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup exploits came to an end as Rangers swept to a convincing 4-0 win at Ibrox.

A devastating eight-minute spell in the first half had the Premiership champions three goals ahead, with a Jermain Defoe strike and a brace from Kemar Roofe emphasising their dominance. Nathan Patterson grabbed a fourth before the interval.

The second half was overshadowed by a serious injury to Cove midfielder Jamie Masson, who laid on the turf for several minutes after pulling up while tracking back. He left the field on a stretcher with his right leg in a brace.

League One promotion hopefuls Cove were game opponents but were outclassed in Glasgow, as Steven Gerrard’s side earned a last 16 tie with Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Cove handed starts to Daniel Higgins, Adam Livingstone, Broque Watson and Connor Smith, with ex-Aberdeen winger Scott Wright in the Rangers starting line-up.

Paul Hartley had been quick to play down the significance of this game, given Cove’s pressing league commitments, but even he will have known the stage it presented his players.

Had this been an ordinary year then a significant of Cove’s supporters may well have found themselves tucked into a corner of Ibrox. They only had a watching brief for the biggest game in the club’s history, taking on the side which has swept all before it in the Scottish Premiership this season.

🔵 @CoveRangersFC's Paul Hartley on the challenge facing his team against Rangers today 🗣 "We know we're up against it, but what we've said to the lads is to go put a good performance on, show that you're a good team." pic.twitter.com/jJE3CpPzGl — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 4, 2021

Even with seven changes Rangers still picked a formidable line-up. Expectedly, they started on the front foot and put Cove under significant early pressure.

Defoe was unable to turn the ball home from close range from Wright’s cross, seeing the ball get caught under his feet, while a last-ditch intervention from Connor Scully prevented Scott Arfield from getting a shot away.

Hearts would have been in mouths when Roofe’s shot on the turn connected with the post and came back into Stuart McKenzie’s arms. The visitors were in uncharted territory here.

After a stabilising period in the game Cove found themselves behind mid-way through the first half. Defoe collected Glen Kamara’s pass 30 yards from goal, spun Fraser Fyvie and created the freedom to beat McKenzie low into the bottom corner.

That goal prised Cove open. A miscommunication between Watson and Higgins was seized upon by Defoe, who fed Arfield in the area. While McKenzie was able to beat away his initial strike, Roofe was on hand to sweep home the rebound.

Former Leeds forward Roofe was soon involved again, with Wright picking him out by the six-yard box and he crashed the ball high into the net. Things had quickly got out of hand.

The movement, the tempo, the touches of quality; each were a step up to what Cove had become accustomed to in League One. While this game was not a priority, they would not want to get embarrassed.

Kemar Roofe scores two goals in two minutes! 🔥 Rangers are in complete control at Ibrox 🔵#RANCOV pic.twitter.com/BgLVBqNc4i — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 4, 2021

Three became four in frustratingly simple fashion before the break, as Higgins’ ball across the back four was intercepted by Patterson and he jabbed beyond the goalkeeper.

It had fast become an education for Cove, who had found out in 45 minutes the difference between lower-league and top-flight quality.

Captain Mitch Megginson was replaced at half-time by Rory McAllister, having taken a heavy tumble in the first half, but the veteran goal-getter in the thick of things was still Defoe.

McKenzie kicked away one effort and he blazed another over within sight of the Cove goal, with Rangers clearly not done trying to add to their scoreline.

The one bright spark for the Aberdeen outfit was the performance of Ross Graham at centre-half, with the on-loan Dundee United kid giving a display of real maturity in the face of incessant pressure.

Masson’s injury came just after the hour, as he chased Patterson back up the field before going down in his own penalty area. After nearly five minutes on the turf where had not moved, Masson was taken from the field by paramedics on a stretcher.

After Harry Milne’s season-ending injury last month and a packed calendar ahead, another major injury is the last thing Cove would have wanted.

It took the air out of what remained of the game, as Rangers ensured comfortable progress to the next round.

Hartley’s side face Clyde on Tuesday night, as their focus returns to capitalising on a promising position in League One.