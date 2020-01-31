Cove Rangers striker Martin Scott exits Balmoral Stadium for League 2 strugglers Brechin City

Cove Rangers striker Martin Scott has left the League 2 leaders for Brechin City.

Scott, who played 24 times for Cove this season, has been allowed to leave the club on transfer deadline day for the division’s bottom club.

He was signed by former manager John Sheran at the end of last season to help secure promotion to the SPFL.

Cove boss Paul Hartley has already brought in Rory McAllister from Peterhead this month to strengthen his attacking options and is still in the market for further additions.

Hartley said: “Jimmy is a model professional and I would like to thank him for his efforts while he was with us.

“He had expressed a wish to seek a new club in the hope of getting more regular first team football and we have respected that.

“I would like to wish Jimmy all the very best for the future and know that Brechin are going to benefit from having him at Glebe Park.”