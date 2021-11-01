Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson felt hosts should have taken the spoils against Queen’s Park

Mitch Megginson felt Cove Rangers ought to have held on to three points in their top-of-the-table clash with Queen’s Park.

Megginson was on the scoresheet in the pulsating 3-3 draw at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, with Cove pegged back late on by the 10-man Spiders.

Two of League One’s front-runners went toe-to-toe and it was Cove by-and-large who delivered the greater threat in the final third.

However they were punished from two set-pieces and conceded the leveller from Michael Doyle when they had a man advantage.

Cove skipper Megginson said: “For the neutrals it was a very good game. I thought we were tremendous in the first half and second half. We’re disappointed not to get the three points because I felt we should have.

“We know what we’re capable of at home, we moved the ball sharply and passed them off the park at times.

“We created chances and it just comes down to slack goals we concede. They are not breaking us open so from that, we have to do better.”

The share of the spoils means Cove and Queen’s Park remain level at the top of the division. The top four in League One are separated by just a point, with Montrose and Airdrieonians sneaking in behind.

Megginson added: “The first time we played them we were nowhere near our fitness, so it was a bit more of an even match.

“We showed what we’re all about, the boys were fantastic. We’re dangerous when we play like that – we’ve got players who will create chances and scored three good goals.”