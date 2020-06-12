Cove Rangers’ skipper Mitch Megginson bags two prizes in club’s annual awards

Mitch Megginson has won Cove Rangers’ player of the year and supporters’ player of the year awards.

The hitman netted 27 goals in all competitions and was the joint highest scorer in the SPFL with Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland on 24 counters.

Meanwhile, winger Jamie Masson was rewarded with players’ player of the year for his 15 goals and League Two-topping amount of assists in the 2019/20 season.

Defender Daniel Higgins was awarded young player of the year and supporters’ goal of the season for a strike against Edinburgh City in February.

Both Masson and Higgins have recently penned new deals at the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove manager Paul Hartley said: “I’m delighted for all three players, the awards are fully deserved.

“To be perfectly honest, the majority of our squad must have been candidates because all of them made important contributions to what was a fantastic season.

“Only one can win it though and Mitch is a great choice because he not only scores goals he is also an excellent captain and team player.

“It will be particularly pleasing for him that he also managed to finish as the leading scorer in the whole of the SPFL, alongside Scotland international Shankland.

“It underlines just how talented a striker Mitch is and why we are delighted to have him in our ranks.”

Hartley said Higgins’ awards were all the more impressive due to the fact he missed close to two months of the campaign due to injury and his goal against Edinburgh City was “astonishing”.

On Masson, Hartley added: “I applaud the players for choosing Jamie as the recipient of their award.

“His contribution over the course of the campaign was huge.

“Scoring 15 goals while playing in a wide midfield position was a highly commendable effort and Jamie backed that up by ending the season with more assists than anyone else too.

“He’s the ultimate team player.”