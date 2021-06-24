Cove Rangers sign goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay on two-year deal

Cove Rangers have signed former Hamilton Accies goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay on a two-year deal.

Gourlay was a free agent after leaving Accies, having made 11 appearances for Brian Rice’s relegated Premiership side last season.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at hometown club Dundee where he previously played under Cove boss Paul Hartley, and previously had loan spells with Elgin City, Clyde and Airdrieonians.

He will now challenge Stuart McKenzie for the number one jersey at Balmoral Stadium, with young goalkeeper Balint Demus moving to Formartine United on a season-long loan deal.

Gourlay becomes Hartley’s third signing this week, following the double capture of former Ross County and Caley Thistle midfield pair Ross Draper and Iain Vigurs.

In an interview with Cove Rangers’ website, Hartley said: “We have followed Kyle’s development for a number of years and are delighted to be able to bring him in. It will give us competition within the squad and I’m sure he will enjoy working with Alan (Combe) and Stuart (McKenzie).