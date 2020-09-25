Cove Rangers sign Celtic keeper Ryan Mullen on season-long loan

Cove Rangers have signed Celtic goalkeeper Ryan Mullen on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old will serve as back up to number one Stuart McKenzie and follows new goalkeeping coach Alan Combe in the door at the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove boss Paul Hartley told the club website: “We are grateful to Celtic for giving us the opportunity to work with Ryan. He is one of the most talented young Scottish goalkeepers in the game and joining us gives him the chance to push his career on a bit.”

“It will be good for us to have Ryan competing with Stuart McKenzie for a starting place.

“Ryan will also benefit from working alongside Stuart and our new goalkeeping coach Alan Combe.

“We are very happy to get Ryan on board as we continue our build-up to the new season.”