Seb Ross relying on patience as he waits for Cove Rangers opportunity

Seb Ross is happy to be patient for his chance at Cove Rangers.

The former Aberdeen midfielder, who joined Cove on a three-year deal in the summer, knew he was going to face a challenge to break into a competitive midfield at the Balmoral Stadium.

Ross has yet to start a league game this season and has been restricted to four cameo appearances from the bench. His two starts for the club came in Betfred Cup games against Dundee and Forfar last month.

Connor Scully and Blair Yule have been ever-presents in the Cove side for much of the last five years, while Fraser Fyvie has come back from a knee injury to retake his place in the side. Manager Paul Hartley also has Jamie Semple – on loan from Motherwell – to factor in.

Ross said: “I’ve not had as many minutes as I would like but I knew when I signed for Cove that midfield was the hardest position to get into. Fyvie, Scully, Blair Yule – they’re probably the main three every week.

“I feel I’m training as well as I ever have and I’m as fit as I can be. Hopefully when I get the chance I can take it.

“I knew that the players we’ve got in the middle are talented, experienced pros. Hopefully if it keeps going I can get a start under my belt and take my chance.

“I feel when I’ve been coming on – Dumbarton was probably the sharpest I’ve looked. Getting on the half-turn and trying to provide a spark in the last 20 minutes.”

Ross takes heart from the competition for places within the Cove ranks, adding that the intensity of training has increased during this recent run of poor results.

Cove take on Clyde at the Balmoral Stadium tomorrow, before heading to Forfar Athletic on Boxing Day.

Ross added: “It just shows how talented they are and how well they’ve done. It’s two losses in the last three games – even with the draw we weren’t happy losing the points.

“It shows how hungry we are to succeed in the league and keep challenging for top spot.

“You wouldn’t have thought we’d have dropped points in the last few games, going by training. The standard is always high. The results haven’t gone our way but that’s putting more pressure on boys to play for their places every week.”