Cove Rangers loanee Ross Graham insists he is always ready to be called upon by manager Paul Hartley.

Graham has started two league games for the League Two champions so far this season on his loan from Dundee United, including last weekend’s draw at Airdrieonians.

An injury to Daniel Higgins has given him chance to start against the Diamonds and Forfar in the last month, although Higgins is closing in on a return from his hamstring problem.

Teenager Graham has continued to train full-time with Dundee United during the week, then on Tuesday and Thursday evenings with Cove.

He has pleased with his learning experiences so far and wants to keep building on that in the months to come.

Graham said: “I’m always disappointed when I don’t play – I just have to make sure I’m ready when I’m called upon. I felt I was last week. I’ll always be ready.

“It’s been up and down at times but I’m gaining all the experience I can, learn from the older guys around me who’ve been there and done that.

“I’m still training during the day with United then up at Cove on a Tuesday and Thursday night. I’m trying to improve as much as I can.

“United are always sending scouts to watch games and report back to me, either over the phone or at training, to evaluate how I’ve done.

“The reason I’m out on loan is to learn. That’s what I’m doing. They’re really helpful in the feedback they give.”

Cove have dropped points in the last two games against Airdrieonians and Falkirk, albeit coming up against full-time opposition.

They still hold a strong position in League One heading into today’s home game with Montrose, with Hartley’s side in second place and a point behind the Bairns.

Graham added: “We look to go into every game and win. We’ve got a really good side here and I don’t see why we can’t look to win every game.

“I’m not really surprised with how we’ve started the season. The last two games have been disappointing but I’m sure we’ll kick on and pick up a few more wins along the way.

“The aim is to win as many games as we can and we feel like we can beat any team in this league, the strength of team that we’ve got. We’re always confident going into games and always disappointed if we come away with a draw or a defeat.”