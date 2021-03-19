Cove Rangers striker Rory McAllister is eager to make up for lost time as he approaches the twilight of his football career.

McAllister, one of the SPFL’s most prolific strikers since its inception in 2013, rues the enforced shutdown of the game over the last 12 months, with only a brief period of play towards the end of 2020

The former Peterhead and Caley Thistle marksman turns 34 in May and felt he had been approaching some of his best form, prior to the pausing of football below the Scottish Championship in January.

He returns to the fray with his Cove team-mates this weekend against Partick Thistle and hopes to make the most of getting back involved in the game.

McAllister said: “I’ve never really missed this many games in my career. I’ve never had a serious injury, so I’ve never missed this much football.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“I’ve almost been robbed of a year of my career, through no fault of my own, so it is frustrating. I’ve had a few niggles so hopefully the lay-off has helped. It might work in my favour, it might not.

“I’m 34 in May so I just want to get back playing, as you don’t know how long you’ve got left. You want to play as many games as you can.

“I was doing really well (keeping sharp) before the snow came then I struggled to get out, as my work picked up. I’ve come back to training and feel good, better than I thought I would after eight weeks out.

“There’s nothing we can do – it’s just the time we’re living in. Nobody knows what’s going to happen week-to-week.

“It’s been a bit of a hard miss this time round but hopefully we can get back playing this week.”

Cove resume tomorrow in second place in League One, with the table due to split after 18 games into a top and bottom half.

🆕 The @spfl has this afternoon released the full pre-split fixtures for League One The full list of fixtures can be viewed here 👇🏻https://t.co/4jKtZlE7qi — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) March 16, 2021

The Aberdeen side have seven games to secure a place in the top half, with McAllister believing a third consecutive promotion is not out of the question.

He added: “I think we’ve got a great chance. We’ve got seven games and a split – we’ve got to take each game as it comes, but there’s no reason we can’t look at trying to win this league.

“All you’ve got to do is be there or there abouts when the split comes then you’ve got four big games.

“You look at what we’ve got as a club; everything is in place for it to go somewhere good. There’s a lot of good players and a good management team. The club is only going to go upwards.

“Everybody’s got together and made the best of what we’ve got. Hopefully next season we can get back to normal football.”

Cove also have the carrot of a Scottish Cup tie against Rangers to look forward to on April 3.