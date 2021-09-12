Cove Rangers: Rory McAllister proves his worth in front of goal once again

On the weekend Cristiano Ronaldo marked his Old Trafford return with a goal, a Manchester United fan at Cove Rangers proved he could do just the same.

Rory McAllister is two years younger than Ronaldo and over the last 10 years, has delivered goals for fun in much the same vein as the Portugal captain.

He rattled in another on Saturday as Cove drew 1-1 against Montrose, taking his career tally to 270 and celebrating with his version of Ronaldo’s Superman pose.

McAllister has also scored in his last four games and appears to be thriving in his partnership with Cove skipper Mitch Megginson up front.

“I’ve watched the goal back and it’s a good bit of play in build-up and I’ve managed to finish it off,” said McAllister. “I said a few weeks ago I wanted to be in the team and get a good run and I think I’m justifying it.

“Hopefully I can keep scoring and keep playing. I think as a team we’ve been doing well; maybe not so much last week but on Saturday we did well and we’re frustrated not to get three points.

“I think it’s just trying to get in there and showing what I can do. I’m training hard and doing runs with Tam (Ritchie, fitness coach) to get fitter then I’ve got in the team and I’ve scored.

“It doesn’t seem to matter which way round me and Mitch play, we always seem to play together. Hopefully we can start stringing a few wins together and push towards the top of the league.”

Even though the spoils were shared the game delivered an entertaining spectacle, as Montrose came to the Balmoral Stadium second in League One.

They were penned back early on, with goalkeeper Allan Fleming on hand to deny Fraser Fyvie and then two efforts from Megginson.

Visiting defender Matty Allan had to intervene at the right moment to prevent the opener, with Megginson’s cross on a plate for Robbie Leitch before the Montrose man got back to clear.

Graham Webster had the ball in the net before half-time but was thwarted by the offside flag and he headed another glorious chance over before the break.

The opening goal came on 48 minutes when Megginson’s through ball fed McAllister and despite the angle narrowing on him, he crashed a shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

Montrose levelled just after the hour after referee Matthew MacDermid awarded a penalty, following a tangle of legs involving Fyvie and substitute Blair Lyons.

Goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie went the right way but Webster’s effort beat him into the right corner.

MacDermid’s popularity with Cove waned even further with 15 minutes to go as he sent Blair Yule off for a second booking, for what appeared an innocuous challenge with Sean Dillon.

It prompted a reorganisation for the hosts but they were able to see out the game with 10 men, despite late Montrose pressure.

“The sending off was soft,” added McAllister. “Sometimes the refs just react instead of taking a second to think about it.

“I’ve seen the penalty back and it was outside the box, so it’s frustrating. But you get that sometimes – there’s no VAR at this level.

“It’s a tough league but we’ll keep plodding on and try get some wins to get a bit of momentum going.”

COVE RANGERS (4-3-1-2) – McKenzie 6; Logan 6, Ross 7, Neill 6, Scully 6 (Milne 83), Yule 6, Vigurs 6, Leitch 6 (Masson 67), Fyvie 6, Megginson 6, McAllister 7 (McIntosh 85). Subs not used – Gourlay, Adeyemo.

MONTROSE (3-5-2) – Fleming 7; Allan 6 (Callachan 58), Dillon 6, Waddell 6, Ballantyne 6, Watson 6 (Lyons 58), Whatley 5 (Masson 69), Steeves 6, Milne 5, Webster 6, Johnston 6. Subs not used – Lennox, Quinn, Brown, Antoniazzi.

Referee – Matthew MacDermid 5.

Man of the match – Scott Ross.