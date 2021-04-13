Cove Rangers: Rory McAllister looks to spearhead League One title bid

Rory McAllister hopes to play a key role in landing a momentous third promotion in a row for Cove Rangers.

The Aberdeen side find themselves in a promising position heading into the climax of the season, sitting three points behind leaders Falkirk who visit the Balmoral Stadium this weekend.

Cove are secure in the top half, with matches against the Bairns on Saturday then Montrose next Tuesday before the league splits.

They will then be left with four games against the other sides all vying for promotion. For Cove it would be even more significant, given it would mean they had been promoted in three consecutive seasons.

McAllister said: “We’re ticking along nicely and we’ve got to put ourselves in pole position for the last few games and Falkirk hopefully. You never know, (we) might get a wee league title or at least make sure we’re in the play-offs.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

“It’s where you want to be. You don’t want to be at the opposite end of the table. There’s nothing worse than being in the relegation play-off – I’ve been there before – and you want to be pushing for promotion.

“It would be three on the bounce (promotions) but we’ve just got to take each game as it comes. We’ve got a big game next Saturday and if we can beat Falkirk, what a chance we’d give ourselves.”

The former Peterhead striker, one of the most prolific forwards since the SPFL was formed in 2013, popped up with his fourth league goal of the season in the 1-0 win over Dumbarton at the weekend.

After being in and out of the team during the season, McAllister has started the last two games and hopes he has done enough to retain his place for the run-in.

The Cove striker added: “I’m always wanting to play and it’s tough to get in. I’ve waited for my chance and I think I’ve done well in both games.

“Hopefully that’s me in and I keep playing. Hopefully I can help the team push for a league title.

“If we come through the next two games with six points it’d be unbelievable. We’d have four cup finals after that.

“It’s just about getting over the line. It doesn’t matter how it’s done.”