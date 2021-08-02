Cove Rangers: Rory McAllister hopes to push starting case after leveller

Rory McAllister hopes to push his case for more starts after scoring the equaliser in Cove Rangers’ opening-day draw with Falkirk.

McAllister came off the bench for the final 20 minutes at the Balmoral Stadium and was Cove’s saviour, scoring the equaliser to earn a point in an entertaining game against the Bairns.

The former Peterhead forward has not been a starter every week at Cove since joining last year, after being a must-pick during his time at Balmoor.

However McAllister has chipped in with big goals for his current club and manager Paul Hartley said after the game the 34-year-old had to realise he could not start every game.

McAllister said: “Everyone has come in and been decent. That’s why it’s going to be hard to get in the team for most people. It’s just whoever’s on form at the time will play I think.

“As long as I’m getting minutes I’m happy. I want to start more – I don’t want to be coming off the bench to be honest but if I can come on, score goals and help the team that’s all that matters.

“I think I’ve scored in a lot of big games so hopefully I can get in the team. I need more fitness – I was struggling with my back last week.

“If I get more games then I’ll get it (fitness). I’ll get training as well, as I missed it last week.”

McAllister turned saviour for Cove after Aidan Nesbitt had put Falkirk in front in the second half.

He felt the home side were well below their best at the Balmoral Stadium but took some solace in them managing to avoid defeat.

“We were poor – they were probably better. The right-winger (Callumn Morrison) had a good game and was getting plenty of crosses in.

“They probably dominated most of the games but good teams don’t lose games and that’s what we did. Hopefully we can kick on now.

“You don’t want to get off to a bad start, when one loss can become two or three and you’re chasing. Hopefully we can get on a wee run of games and get wins.”