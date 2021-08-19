Cove Rangers: Rory McAllister hopes to continue Mitch Megginson partnership

Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister hopes he and Mitch Megginson get to continue their impressive strike partnership.

McAllister was recalled to the starting line-up for last weekend’s 5-2 win over East Fife, which saw him score a penalty and set up Megginson twice.

The pair were in good form alongside each other last season but Cove started their first two league games with McAllister on the bench.

They head to Dumbarton on Saturday and McAllister would like to continue alongside Megginson in attack.

He said: “We’re both experienced players. This has been my level for most of my career and we’re two good players who are going to cause problems.

“We seem to have an understanding as well, which always helps. As I’ve got older I’ve got more to my game – as I’ve matured I think I’ve brought the link-up play to my game. I feel it’s made me better.

“When I play I think Mitch has a bit more freedom to express himself and helps him do better. He can play on the half-turn and make runs off people; it takes the shackles off him a bit when I play.

“I thought I did well when I came on against Falkirk and I thought the same when I came on against Queen’s Park. Hopefully I can continue doing that, stay in the team.

“We all clicked and it could have been more. It would have been a fair result had we got a couple more. We just need games and time together as a team.

“It looks as though we can kick on and hopefully we can do it for the next six-to-eight months.”

Saturday was the first win of the season for Cove, which lifted them up to fourth in the table.

They face a Dumbarton team a place below them in League One and McAllister wants to start building some momentum after the slow start to the season.

He added: “If we play as well as we did on Saturday I don’t see any reason why we can’t go down there and win. We’ve just got to keep putting that level of performance in week in, week out and we won’t be far away.

“We need to get a wee run of four or five victories and you can start pulling away from the pack a wee bit. That’s when you know you’ve got a chance, come November or Christmas-time, when you’ve pulled away from a few teams.

“It looks like it’s going to be an even more competitive league this year. There seems to be two or three teams that look to be going for the title and hopefully we can put the performances in and be one of them.”