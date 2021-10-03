Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers: Rory McAllister hints at more to come as treble sinks Alloa Athletic

By Jamie Durent
03/10/2021, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister celebrates with the match ball.
The season is still in its relative infancy but there are promising signs Cove Rangers might be clicking into gear.

In beating Alloa Athletic 3-1, Cove took top spot temporarily in League One, ahead of Queen’s Park facing Montrose on Sunday.

The Aberdeen side have now won three on the bounce and after a slowish start, now appear to be motoring along nicely.

They did not blow 10-man Alloa away but exerted a measure of control over the contest. Rory McAllister was once again the star, grabbing a hat-trick to take his tally to nine in the league this season.

“Things are going well and we’re winning,” said McAllister. “I think we can still play better – we’re not firing yet. Winning when you’re not playing well is good I suppose.

“I’ll take any kind of goals, it doesn’t matter where from. I’ve scored goals like that throughout my career.

Rory McAllister tucks away the penalty for his hat-trick.
“It’s a tough league. If we’re up there at the end of the season in the top two, we’ll have to do well to get there.

“You need to go on a run of six, seven or eight games of winning to be up there challenging after Christmas. Hopefully we can do that over the next few months and put ourselves in a position come the second half of the season.

“I think everybody is back fit now. Masson came on on Saturday and he’s looking better every game.

“Mitch (Megginson) hasn’t scored in a couple of games but he’s getting chances and his goals will soon come back. Once he starts scoring again we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

Saturday’s win was an example of predatory finishing from McAllister, with his first two coming from inside the six-yard box and the third from the penalty spot.

Cove Rangers substitute Jamie Masson congratulates Rory McAllister after setting up his second.
That regular top-scorer and Cove captain Mitch Megginson has not scored in his last five should not be cause for concern, but more of a warning of what this side could be capable of once he rediscovers his scoring touch.

Megginson has joked previously about taking penalties back off McAllister. Five of the nine goals McAllister has to his name have come from 12 yards.

“I’ll have to see what he says,” added McAllister. “I’ve not missed one yet and I don’t think the keeper has gone the same way yet.

“I think Mitch missed his last one and I’ve taken them since. Mitch will get his goals going again and once we’re both scoring we’ll be a hard team to beat.”

Cove got the perfect start to the game, with Mouhamed Niang sent off after 25 seconds by referee Alan Muir for a lunge on Shay Logan, which appeared harsh.

McAllister buried his first from close to the goal-line on 51 minutes, after a pin-point cross from  Logan had narrowly evaded Megginson and he was there to head in.

Mouhamed Niang is shown an early red card against Cove Rangers.
Alloa netted a scrappy equaliser after Stefan Scougall’s corner went in off Steven Boyd but Cove responded immediately, with a driving run by Jamie Masson teeing up McAllister to crash in from two yards.

He was given the chance to net his third as stoppage-time approached, after defender Craig Howie upended Megginson. The 34-year-old duly obliged, capping a good afternoon’s work.

“The sending off the killed the game a bit,” he added. “They sat in more and it wasn’t such an open game. But as the game went on I think they maybe tired and we deserved to win in the end.

“We dominated the ball and had the better chances, but they almost scored before we got the second. If that goes in that’s a different story.”