Cove Rangers: Robbie Leitch ready to hit ground running after spell in isolation

Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch is raring to get the season under way after a spell in Covid-enforced isolation.

Leitch missed games against Stirling Albion and Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup after contracting the virus, although the midfielder did not have any symptoms.

It set back his arrival at Cove, after joining in the summer on the back of his departure from Falkirk.

Covid issues seriously hampered Cove earlier this month, with a number of players forced to self-isolate and three friendly games scrapped.

Leitch is grateful he did not have any symptoms and has been able to hit the ground running on his return.

He said: “I had a wee issue with Covid and had to isolate for, I think, 14 days all-in. I’m just getting back up to speed – I missed the first two games of the cup and came back for the Peterhead and Inverness games. I’m definitely feeling better.

“I ended up having it. I was isolating because I was a contact then I ended up getting it. I ended up missing the first wee while with training.

“I felt fine the full time. Obviously that’s just part and parcel of what it’s like just now. I was quite lucky in that sense, so when my isolation was finished and I was allowed to come back out I was straight back into training and the game.”

Leitch played 45 minutes in both games against Inverness and Peterhead and is in contention for the start of the season against his former club Falkirk.

The 23-year-old does not feel it will be any different for him, coming up against the Bairns so soon after leaving.

He added: “I wouldn’t say so. It’ll be good to see some of the boys at Falkirk, but it’ll just be a good game for us.

“It’s the first game of the season so everyone needs to be at it. I’m sure we will be.

“It would be massive to start with a win. You want to start with three points, to put you in a good place for the rest of the season.”

Leitch is one of seven summer arrivals at Cove, as manager Paul Hartley puts together a squad he hopes is capable of challenging at the top end of League One.

Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson were the latest to sign on this week, following Leitch, Morgyn Neill, Iain Vigurs, Ross Draper and Kyle Gourlay.

Leitch added: “Do we have the squad to challenge? Definitely. You can see with the players we’ve brought in – Shay Logan, Iain Vigurs, Ross Draper – are boys that have played at a really high level.

“It’s a really good squad and hopefully we can challenge for the league. There are a lot of players looking to get into that starting 11, but that’s good.

“It means training will be competitive. You want that to make sure you’re in the team.”