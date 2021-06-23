Cove Rangers pull off major double signing coup by landing Iain Vigurs and Ross Draper following Ross County release

Cove Rangers have pulled off a major double coup by signing former Ross County and Caley Thistle midfield pair Iain Vigurs and Ross Draper on three-year deals.

Both Vigurs and Draper were among 10 players released by County at the end of last season, despite both helping to keep the Staggies in the Premiership.

The pair initially played together at Caley Thistle, where Englishman Draper won the Scottish Cup in 2015 prior to Vigurs’ switch from Motherwell later that year.

Following Inverness’ relegation to the Championship, Draper made the switch to Dingwall in 2017 where he has been since, with Vigurs following him over the Kessock Bridge the following year, where he went on to become skipper last summer.

The move to bring both players represents a statement of intent by the League One Aberdeen outfit, with manager Paul Hartley thrilled to bring the pair to Balmoral Stadium.

In an interview with Cove Rangers’ website, Hartley said: “To secure the services of two players who were regulars at Premiership level last season is a huge boost to our club.

“Ross and Iain are not only experienced they are also leaders on the park and will be a great help to everyone in the squad.

“It’s important to keep adding quality to the group if you hope to continue to progress and we have certainly done that.

“Ross and Iain had other offers, but chose to come to Cove because they can see we are ambitious and they want to be a part of what we hope to achieve.

“I would also like to thank the Chairman and Directors for making sure we were able to bring two highly respected and talented players to the club.”