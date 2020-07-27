Cove Rangers’ promotion CONFIRMED by SFA arbitration panel

Cove Rangers will play in League One this season after the Scottish FA’s arbitration panel ruled against Hearts and Partick Thistle.

Hearts and Thistle, relegated by the ending of the SPFL seasons in April, had sought to overturn that decision and stop the three league winners – Cove, Raith and Dundee United – from gaining promotion.

A move to the case heard in court was thrown out, with it instead settled in front of an independent panel that ruled in the league’s favour.

It means the Jambos will start the season in the second tier, while Thistle will drop into League One.

United, Raith and Cove had launched a fundraising drive to help cover the legal costs of the challenge, which could have surpassed an estimated tally of £150,000.

Cove and Raith will not begin their league seasons until at least October, however United are due to begin their Premiership campaign on Saturday with a home Tayside derby against St Johnstone.