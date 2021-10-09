Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers produce late show to ditch Albion Rovers and reach SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals

By Jamie Durent
09/10/2021, 3:54 pm
CR0030067 Scottish League One, Cove Rangers (blue) v East Fife at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen Picture of Mitchel Megginson celebrating after scoring his 2nd goal. Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/08/2021
Four goals in the last 15 minutes saw Cove Rangers advance to the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy past Albion Rovers.

Mitch Megginson’s first goal in five games finally broke the deadlock with 12 minutes to go and Rory McAllister headed in shortly after to stretch their advantage.

Jamie Masson added a third to seal their progress and McAllister’s second was the icing on the cake, prior to Max Wright scoring a late consolation.

Cove will now advance to the last eight, where they will play either Rangers B or Alloa Athletic at the end of next month.

Paul Hartley opted to rest Shay Logan and Iain Vigurs, while midfielder Finlay Robertson was cup-tied having played for Dundee B earlier in the competition. Kyle Gourlay replaced Stuart McKenzie in goal.

Cove, who knocked out Stenhousemuir on penalties in the last round, started brightly and had an early penalty shout turned down, when Aron Lynas appeared to handle Harry Milne’s cross.

Robbie Leitch also worked a shooting angle for himself just outside the box but his effort went over Cameron Binnie’s crossbar.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.

Rovers, third-bottom of League Two, came close through Callum Wilson, as he was allowed to break into the Cove half and send a shot wide of goal.

Cove were struggling to discover any sense of rhythm. Passes were going astray, either out of play or to opponents, and Binnie was enjoying a relatively quiet afternoon.

Hartley’s frustrations on the sidelines grew and had Michael Mullen’s shot crept inside the far post, it would not have been an injustice.

After a fairly subdued start to the second period, Hartley made changes. Ola Adeyemo was brought on for his debut and Masson was also readied from the bench, replacing Leighton McIntosh and Leitch.

The changes nearly bore fruit immediately, with Adeyemo teeing up Blair Yule to cross and Megginson glanced a header narrowly wide.

Cove Rangers forward Ola Adeyemo.
Ola Adeyemo made his Cove Rangers debut.

Adeyemo had a sight of goal himself, getting right behind his 25-yard attempt which Binnie was able to cling on to.

Binnie delivered an even better save minutes late after Morgyn Neill climbed well at the back post to meet Masson’s cross. The Rovers stopper got down quickly to palm the ball away as it looked to be creeping in.

After another near miss from a Yule across, Cove finally got the breakthrough with 11 minutes to go. Milne played in McAllister down the left and his cross was touched in at the near post by Megginson.

One became two three minutes later, with McAllister heading in his 10th of the season from Masson’s corner. Adeyemo capped an impressive cameo by winning possession deep in the Rovers half and standing it up for Masson, who rose high to head beyond Binnie.

There was harsher still to come for the visitors as Megginson released McAllister to slot home, before Wright grabbed a consolation in the final minute.