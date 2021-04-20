Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City learn post-split opponents

Cove Rangers and Peterhead have found out their post-split opponents after the final round of League One fixtures.

Cove will face Falkirk away on Saturday, before playing Partick Thistle at home three days later.

Paul Hartley’s side will be back at Montrose on April 29 before finishing at home to Airdrieonians on May 1.

Peterhead are in League One’s bottom half and are at home on Saturday against Clyde, before they have a small break before their game next Thursday away to East Fife.

Their final two games of the split are at home to Forfar and on the road against Dumbarton.

Fixtures:

Cove Rangers

April 24 – Falkirk (A)

April 27 – Partick Thistle (H)

April 29 – Montrose (A)

May 1 – Airdrieonians (H)

Peterhead

April 24 – Clyde (H)

April 29 – East Fife (A)

May 1 – Forfar (H)

May 4 – Dumbarton (A)