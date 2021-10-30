Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley wants players to relish summit clash against Queen’s Park

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes his side rise to the challenge in their top-of-the-table clash against Queen’s Park today.

The two sides are in a pack of three level on 20 points at the top of League One and meet in an enticing clash at the Balmoral Stadium.

Queen’s Park lost for the first time this season last weekend in a 4-3 reverse against Alloa Athletic, while Cove delivered a comprehensive 3-0 win against Clyde.

Their opponents stormed to the League Two title last year after shedding their amateur status to go full-time. Progress has continued apace this campaign and the Spiders hold a narrow advantage at the summit.

“It’s a brilliant game for the neutral and game of the day in the division,” said Hartley. “It’s one the players are really looking forward to and these are the games you want to play in.

“They’ve had a good start and have a nice balance about them. I thought we were quite good in the first half down there then the sending off changed it.

“I went to see them last week and it was a good game of football, a bit end-to-end but they’ve got good players in their team that can hurt you.

“If you’re full-time you can work with your players every day. We try to cram a lot into two sessions, which is never easy. But our players are well-prepared and I’m sure they’ll be up for it.”

Blair Yule, Harry Milne and Scott Ross have come through training during the week, after recent injury and illness, and are in contention to feature today.

Over the last seven days Cove have also found out who lies in store for them in two cup competitions. They were drawn at home to Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup third round and Rangers B won their SPFL Trust Trophy tie with Alloa, to face Cove at the Balmoral Stadium in the quarter-finals.

Hartley added: “The good thing for us is we’re at home. Queen of the South is a good test for us; they’re in the Championship and have got good players.

“We’ll watch Rangers B over the next month and we have to make sure we’re at our best.

“Hopefully we get good turnouts for both games. We have got a lot of games to play before then but when it comes, we have to be ready for it.

“Queens will be the favourites but we’ve shown at home we’re as good as anybody.”

Hartley also paid tribute this week to former Rangers, Scotland and Everton manager Walter Smith, who died at the age of 73.

Smith handed Hartley his Scotland debut in 2005 against Italy and also tried to sign him in 2007, before he joined Celtic.

He said: “Walter was an outstanding man. He gave me my debut for Scotland and I’ve so much respect for him, as a coach, manager and person.

“He was a one-off and an absolute gentleman. He was a great coach and with Scotland, he brought us all together. It’s a great loss to Scottish football.

“You get the call through your club first and then I spoke to the manager, who said I was going to make my debut. It was a surprise to me – I didn’t think I was going to start as it was my first time in the squad.

“It showed the faith he had in me and hopefully I never let him down. He was a brilliant person and I can’t speak highly enough of him. You couldn’t meet a nicer person.”