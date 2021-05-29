Paul Hartley hopes to take Cove Rangers to Tynecastle after being drawn against his old club Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup.

Cove were drawn in a group with the newly-promoted Jambos, Caley Thistle, north-east rivals Peterhead and Stirling Albion.

While they have faced Peterhead in League One this season and have played Inverness in the 2019 group stages at the beginning of Hartley’s first season in charge, Hearts is the glamour tie.

Hartley is hopeful that with the return of crowds to Scottish grounds, the Cove players get chance to play at Tynecastle when the fixtures are revealed.

He said: “It’s a good draw. The one that stands out for me obviously is Hearts, as a former player. I’m delighted getting them and hopefully it’s away from home.

“Hearts have a special place in my heart, being there for four years. I’ll be delighted to go down there or if they’re coming up to us.

“It’s the games you want to be involved in – players want to test themselves. It’d be nice for our players if there’s a crowd as if there’s a full house or whatever at Tynecastle, it’s one of the best atmospheres in Scotland.

“We missed out on that this season, against Rangers and Hibs we managed to not get any fans in both games.”

Cove also took loan players from Hearts this season, with Cammy Logan and Connor Smith playing a part in their third-place finish in League One.

Meanwhile, Peterhead boss Jim McInally has described it as a “brilliant draw”.

The Blue Toon defeated Hearts (2-1) in the League Cup in 2017 and in 2019 beat Inverness 11-10 on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

McInally is hoping his side can draw on those experiences, his only disappointment is that coronavirus restrictions on crowds mean the fixtures won’t be played in front of the same number of supporters as in normal times.

The Balmoor boss said: “It couldn’t really get much harder, but it’s good games, wherever we’re playing.

“Even if we’re away from home Cove are on doorstep, if we get to go to Tynecastle that would be brilliant and so would Inverness.

“This cup is tough for the smaller teams, but for us it’s just a case of trying to do what we’ve done in the past and spring a couple of surprises.

“We’ve beaten Hearts and Inverness, but that means we’ll have the respect of those teams which won’t make it any easier.

“We know how good a team Cove are and then Stirling Albion are possibly the team to put in League Two next season so every game is a big test.

“It’s a brilliant draw, there’s no getting away from that with the games we’ll have.

“But with the restrictions on crowds it won’t be as good as it could have been.

“That’s why everyone will be looking to play Hearts at Tynecastle because even if there’s only a quarter of the crowd there it would be something.

“That’s the only disappointing aspect because they’re certainly good games we’re looking forward to.”