Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pleased to complete Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson deals

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley believes he has two superb signings in Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson after they joined the League One club.

Former Aberdeen full-back Logan has signed a three-year deal at the Balmoral Stadium, while Anderson has signed a one-year contract with the option of an additional year.

The transfer business takes Cove’s incomings to seven, with Ross Draper, Iain Vigurs, Kyle Gourlay, Robbie Leitch and Morgyn Neill already on board.

Logan was let go by Aberdeen in the summer and Anderson – son of ex-Dons captain Russell – was released by Burton Albion at the end of last season and had been training with both Cove and Formartine United.

There is a significant amount of top-level experience now in the Cove squad, with Logan, Draper, Vigurs and Gourlay having played in the Premiership last season.

Hartley told the club website: “We’ve been working on getting Shay over the last few weeks because it was clear he would be a huge asset to us.

“It’s pleasing a player who was such a mainstay at Aberdeen for a number of years sees his future with us.

“Shay is the third player to join us this summer who was a regular at Premiership level last season, joining Iain Vigurs and Ross Draper.

“Their experience will be of massive benefit to the younger players at the club in what we know is going to be another very challenging League One campaign.”

Logan left the Dons having made 294 appearances since joining the club in January 2014.

Anderson started out in the youth teams at Aberdeen before being let go and joining up with Highland League side Formartine, where his father is assistant manager.

He earned himself a permanent move to Burton after a successful trial period and made his debut in the EFL Trophy in 2019.

Anderson also had loan spells at non-league sides Hereford and Kettering Town last season but is in need of game-time with his move to Cove.

Hartley added: “Jevan has been training with us and done very well. He’s an ambitious and talented young player and joining us gives Jevan the opportunity to gain first team experience.

“It’s vital we offer young players a platform to progress their careers and I’m certain Jevan can also make a big impact in the coming season.”

Both players are in line to make their debuts for Cove in Saturday’s League One opener against Falkirk at the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove had been short on cover at the back in recent games, with Ryan Strachan nursing a calf problem and Scott Ross missing their last League Cup game against Caley Thistle after limping off against Hearts.