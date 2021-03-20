Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley to rotate amid hectic fixture schedule

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley says his side will cope as best they can with a frantic fixture schedule over the next month.

With the restart of League One and Two this weekend, all clubs will have to complete 18 games by April 20.

For Cove that means playing seven games in the next month, before a top-and-bottom split. That will then see clubs play four games in 10 days to determine final league positions.

Hartley is aware of the demands which will be placed on his squad and intends to rotate accordingly to keep players fresh.

He said: “It’s a tough period we’ve got coming up over the next four-to-six weeks possibly.

🆕 The @spfl has this afternoon released the full pre-split fixtures for League One The full list of fixtures can be viewed here 👇🏻https://t.co/4jKtZlE7qi — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) March 16, 2021

“It’s not ideal. It’s quite a quick turnaround, but we’ve got to get on with it as best we can.

“I think most teams, if not every team, will suffer injuries in this period. Mainly muscle injuries. There’ll be rotation of our squad – there’s got to be. There’s too many games.

“It’s going to be play, recover, play, recover. They know the way we play so that’s not an issue. It’s about keeping them as fresh we can for the games.”

Hartley is putting no added pressure on his players after a two-month lay-off. Their last game was the 3-2 Scottish Cup win over Alloa Athletic in January.

Cove sit second in League One and are in a great position to cement a top-half finish ahead of the split.

He added: “We’ll try get through the rest of the season as best we can and whatever happens, happens.

© SNS Group

“We’re all making sure we get to 18 games and then we’ve got four after that. Who knows what can happen. There’s potentially a lot of games in the next five or six weeks.

“The seven games, we’ll just try and go for it as best we can. We’ll try make the most of it and accumulate as many points as we can.

“We’ll not be criticising our players whatever happens, because it’s been such an indifferent season for everybody. This lay-off has been a lot longer than anyone anticipated.”

Cove will be without Harry Milne for today’s game, after the defender underwent ankle surgery which will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

The club, however, has been boosted by captain and leading goalscorer Mitch Megginson penning a new deal.

Megginson will be at Cove until the end of the 2023-24 season and Hartley is pleased to have the talismanic figure tied down for the foreseeable future.

He said: “It’s massive. He’s our captain and he’s a good leader for us. It was important to get him tied down and he can concentrate on enjoying his football for the next couple of seasons.

“He dropped down to the Highland League – for Mitch it was all about enjoyment. We’ve shown commitment, he’s shown commitment, so it works for both parties.”