Paul Hartley is proud of Cove Rangers’ record against full-time opponents after they played out an enthralling 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle.

Cove have lost just once against full-time teams this season – against Falkirk in November – and were more than a match for the League One leaders Thistle last night.

Partick went in front through Zak Rudden only for Rory McAllister to level from the spot, after Scott Ross was fouled by Steven Bell.

Ryan Strachan’s long-range strike had Cove in front briefly, only for Scott Tiffoney to level the scores and earn the Jags a point.

Hartley, who takes his side to Montrose tomorrow night, takes pride in how Cove have dealt with full-time teams this season.

He said: “We’ve matched the full-time clubs. It’s been a great effort from day one since we came into the club. This season has been different with it being stop-start, so we can only be proud of the players.

“We’ve not lost to Airdrie, who are full-time, so we’re more than a match for anyone on their day. We’re strong at home and don’t like getting beat here.

“It’s still not secure (top four) so we’ve still got work to do. If we can’t get promotion then we’ll have a go in the play-offs that’s for sure, if we get there.”

It was Cove’s second game against full-time opposition in three days, after drawing 2-2 with Falkirk on Saturday.

They move up to second in the table but the gap remains at four points to Partick, who take on Falkirk tomorrow.

“I’m really proud of the players and the way they went about their business. It was end-to-end at times and the game was stretched but I thought we played well.

“It wasn’t so much enjoyable from the touchline as you go through the emotions of the 90 minutes. But the players were terrific; they keep going and have a really good attitude to how they train and perform.

“They’ve been constant with games over the last couple of weeks and not had any time to train. I’m really proud of how they played and it’s another point on the board.

“We’ve just got to keep it going and you never know what could happen.”

Cove head to Links Park for the second time in nine days to face Montrose tomorrow and then finish their split campaign against Airdrieonians at the weekend.

They will then be idle for the final match-day on May 4 (Tuesday), when they will find out their final league position and a potential play-off opponent.

It would also give Hartley and the players a week to work together at training, which has not been possible of late due to the constant run of games.

The Cove boss added: “It would be good for the lads. They need a wee break from it, after Saturday’s game. They’re going to have to put a lot of work in Thursday and again on Saturday.”