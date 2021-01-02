Paul Hartley hopes Cove Rangers can kick on and make 2021 another impressive year for the club.

Cove sealed promotion from League Two at the first time of asking last year and also got off to a flying start in the third tier.

Their 1-0 win over Forfar Athletic last weekend steadied the ship after a rocky patch but, starting with a home game against Peterhead today, Hartley is keen to see Cove continue to go from strength-to-strength.

Hartley said: “It’s been a challenging year but a good year. I enjoyed what we did and we’re enjoying being in League One. Hopefully we can carry it on.

“The club have been on a high for a few years now. We’re only in our second year in the SPFL so we’ve got to be able to enjoy what we’ve all done.

“There’s a lot of hard work ahead but hopefully we can all build on it at the start of the New Year. We just have to take it game by game, week by week, it’s challenging for everybody.”

Cove have already beaten Peterhead earlier this season but the Blue Toon have picked up their form since the meeting in the second round of fixtures.

He added: “This is another hard game – Peterhead are in good form. I went and watched them against Montrose and they played really well in the first half.

“They’re a dangerous team so we know it’s going to be tough. We’re at home so hopefully we can build on last week’s game.”