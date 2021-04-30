Cove Rangers’ next target is securing second place in League One after victory over Montrose confirmed their play-off spot.

A brace from Mitch Megginson at Links Park ensured Cove will be involved in the play-offs, which get underway a week tomorrow.

It was a drama-free evening for Paul Hartley’s side, who saw their position in second strengthened by virtue of Falkirk collapsing to a 5-0 defeat against Partick Thistle, which confirmed the Jags as champions.

Cove have a four-point advantage over Falkirk and tomorrow’s opponents Airdrieonians, with a win over the Diamonds good enough to confirm them as best of the rest.

Hartley said: “Our aim now is to try and finish second. We’ve given ourselves a chance and I can honestly say I’m really proud of the players.

© SYSTEM

“It’ll be a tough game against Airdrie but whatever happens, we’re guaranteed play-offs.

“Well done to Partick Thistle, they’ve been on such a good run. But our players have been magnificent with what they’ve had to deal with, the amount of games, the pressure that’s been on us.

“You look at the top four: three of them are full-time. We’re a small club but we just keep battling and fighting.”

After a first period in which they controlled the game, Cove took the lead following a flow move which involved Fraser Fyvie and Leighton McIntosh, the latter setting Megginson free to clip beyond Allan Fleming.

The lead was doubled seven minutes into the second half when Connor Smith’s cross made its way to Megginson at the back post, where he was able to check back inside and beat Fleming with a low left-footed shot.

Montrose did threaten briefly, with Fyvie clearing a header from Russell McLean off the line, but they never looked liked threatening a Cove team with have lost just once in 10 league games since football returned on March 20.

Hartley added: “The lads have been brilliant. Their fitness levels; they keep going right to the death. We’ve had to make changes and re-jig the team but whoever comes in does a job.

“I’m really proud of the players and what they’ve achieved so far. We’re guaranteed play-offs – we wouldn’t have thought that at the start of the season.

“The week will really help us. We’ll try get them recovered and we’ll go again.”

While Cove are at home tomorrow, Falkirk will host Montrose.