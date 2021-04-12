Paul Hartley’s sole focus is on cementing a top-half spot for Cove Rangers after their 1-0 win over Dumbarton.

Cove are now one result away from confirming their place in the top half, with Rory McAllister’s goal on Saturday maintaining their grip on second place.

They have two games left before the split – Falkirk on Saturday and Montrose next week – with promotion aspirations looking more hopeful with each game.

Hartley said: “Every game is going to be tough. Everyone is trying to get into that top five. We’ve got two games to give ourselves that opportunity. We’ll see where it takes us after that.

“It’ll be two tough games, at home against Falkirk and away to Montrose. We’ve given ourselves a good chance and this is the time of the year where you just need to win.”

McAllister’s goal came after a fairly scrappy first half, in which Fraser Fyvie and Connor Scully probably had the best sights of goal for the home side.

Former Peterhead marksman McAllister struck in controversial circumstances on 54 minutes, with Dumbarton players disputing his shot had crossed the line. However, referee David Lowe and his assistant awarded the goal.

The visitors were denied an equaliser when Stuart McKenzie did well to keep out Connor Duthie’s shot and Connor Smith hit the post late on for Cove.

Hartley added: “We controlled the game – we maybe didn’t work the keeper as much as we would have liked but we deserved the win.

“Rory deserved his goal. Some of his play was excellent. It’s about finding a way of winning at this stage of the season and getting points on the board.”

The Aberdeen side have the best defensive record in League One, conceding just 11 goals from their 16 games which is marginally better than both Falkirk and Partick Thistle.

Hartley said: “It’s another clean sheet; I think we’ve got the best defensive record in the league. It’s a tough league and it’s sometimes that moment that wins you the game.

“Stuart makes a great save – he didn’t have a lot to do but when called up he makes the save.”

Cove pair Mitch Megginson and Leighton McIntosh both started the game, after missing the draw with Clyde last midweek.