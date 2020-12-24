Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley will not sacrifice style in search of wins

Paul Hartley insists Cove Rangers will not change their style of play during their search for form.

Cove are five games without a win in League One, after the defeat to Clyde last weekend, and face Forfar Athletic away from home on Boxing Day.

It has been a tale of success for Cove over the last few years, with three consecutive league titles, and this is their first real blip this squad has suffered.

However in the search for results, Hartley will not sacrifice the team’s principles.

Hartley said: “You don’t want to change your style of play. You’ve got to do your jobs better. You cannot change your style; that defeats the purpose of how we work. You win, lose and draw as a team.

“Football is not always beautiful. You can’t win every game. You go through a difficult spell, we’ve all been there. You’ve got to fix it quick.

© SYSTEM

“As a team, it’s not just about pinpointing defenders. Little errors and mistakes are costing us just now. We’re creating plenty of opportunities.

“It’s a fine line, we’ve got to cut out the errors. A lot of the games we controlled last year – but you’re up against good experienced players. You’ve got to cut out the mistakes quickly and we know that.

“This is a tight league. Look at Airdrie winning last weekend, Peterhead beating Partick Thistle. You can easily be sucked back in or a couple of wins gets you right back up.”

It is the third time they have come across Forfar this season, having played them twice at the Balmoral Stadium in the league and Betfred Cup.

🆕 Clyde Reaction | The Manager & Fyvie 👉🏻 https://t.co/T8OYDyzee4 pic.twitter.com/qmCYHOONyD — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) December 21, 2020

Stuart Malcolm’s side sit bottom of League One after eight games and are four points adrift of nearest opponents Clyde.

Hartley added: “The first game we were really good. The cup game was tough – we’d made a lot of changes. They’re at the bottom end of the table but everything is so tight.

“I expect another tough game. The first one is Forfar, that gets you the momentum. We know what we’re up against, we’ve faced everybody. It’s nothing to panic about for us but you want to get back to what you’re good at, which is winning.”

Scott Ross is available again after missing the defeat to Clyde last weekend.