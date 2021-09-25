Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Fin Robertson will bring midfield quality, says Paul Hartley

By Jamie Durent
25/09/2021, 6:00 am
Fin Robertson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley reckons new arrival Finlay Robertson will add further quality competition to their midfield.

Teenage midfielder Robertson, who has made 38 appearances for the Dark Blues, has signed a loan deal until January with the League One outfit.

Hartley had monitored his progress after first coming across him in the academy at Dens Park, when he was Dundee manager.

Robertson will be in the squad as Cove take on Airdrieonians this afternoon and Hartley is delighted to have the youngster on board.

He said: “He’s a talented young player and he’s played a lot of games. He was a kid in the academy when I was there and was always the best young player there.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
“He needs games. He’s been a bit unfortunate (with injury). He’s better going out and getting games – he goes back in January but if we can keep him longer, then it will be brilliant.

He’s a terrific boy and has great attitude for the game. I’d been speaking to James (McPake) over the last few weeks trying to get Fin in and it’s a big thank you to Dundee.”

It concludes Cove’s transfer business, after they brought in striker Ola Adeyemo earlier this month.

Hartley added: “It’s a really strong midfield and there’s places up for grabs. We’ve got good quality in there and it’s pleasing we’ve got another quality young player in. He’s got a great attitude for playing the game.”

Jevan Anderson has been stepping up his return from an ankle injury picked up against Clyde, having taken part in training on Thursday night. Ross Draper is still out with a knee problem but Ryan Strachan is back available again.

Cove Rangers defender Ryan Strachan (centre). Picture by Darrell Benns

Hartley said: “Strachs has been unfortunate with a couple of things, injury and illness, and hopefully he’s over that now and we can get him up to speed.”

Cove take on Airdrieonians at the Balmoral Stadium today, for the first time since their narrow 3-2 play-off defeat against the Diamonds in May.

Hartley added: “They’re a good team and Ian Murray has done a good job there. They’ve always been close contests between the two clubs.

“They’ve hit a bit of form and there’s a good squad Ian has built there. It’ll be a tough game.

“You always fancy your chances as the home team and particularly with our home record. We’re not afraid of anyone.

“I think most clubs have been the same – there’s been seven games and there’s nothing between them. If you can string three or four wins together you’ll be up at the top of the table, likewise if you don’t win games you’ll be down near the bottom.”