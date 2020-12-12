Paul Hartley has called for plans to be put in place for fans to return to Scottish football stadiums.

The Cove Rangers manager has grown frustrated at the lack of leadership and movement on planning for spectators returning to grounds.

He points to the example of England, where fans have permitted to return to stadiums in the last month, as reason for Scottish football to get its house in order.

An emergency funding package was announced by the Scottish Government this week, with football due to receive £30 million out of the £55 million allocated. A total of £10 million of that will be grants given to lower-league clubs, non-league and women’s teams.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has been critical of the handling of the matter, singling out national clinical director Jason Leitch for his lack of action and “scaremongering”.

Hartley reckons more figures like Cormack are needed to speak out and help put a plan together to push for the return of fans.

“What gets me is you see shopping malls and supermarkets mobbed, but we can’t get people outside to watch a game of football, where you’re much safer. I don’t get the logic in it.

“I see games in England where fans have been back and they’ve been affected worse than us. It’s really frustrating and it must be for owners of clubs, because it can’t keep going on like this.

“Teams are going to be really tight with finances and while every bit helps, we need to look at a plan. I don’t see too many people speaking out about it.

“Dave Cormack has been very vocal and I think what he’s saying is totally correct. I think we need more people to speak out to get supporters back, within the game in Scotland.

“Even the people running the game – I think they’ve gone very quiet on it. It’s not helping anybody. What’s the plan? We need more from the top, the SPFL, the SFA, to make sure they’re doing their best to get supporters back.

“I’m watching English games and seeing crowds back – what’s the difference? They don’t see it as much of a risk. If it’s going to continue the whole season without fans there’s going to be a lot of clubs in a dire situation.”

Hartley has seen first hand the safety protocols put in place at his own club, which like Aberdeen sits in a level two area under Scottish Government restrictions.

He added: “Everything has been put in place (at grounds). If we could get 500-600 fans in, we could easily cope with that. Aberdeen could get 5,000 and easily cope with that. Stadiums are big enough and supporters are not stupid. They must be missing the game.

“I feel for the clubs that are definitely suffering, because we thought we might have had fans back by now. Will it be February or March? Then you’ve only got two months left of the season.”

Cove are due to face Dumbarton today, with injury doubts over Harry Milne (back), Mitch Megginson (hamstring) and Rory McAllister (knock).